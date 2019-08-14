Blog Teams Celtic Celtic captain Scott Brown admits he didn’t do well against CFR Cluj

Celtic captain Scott Brown admits he didn’t do well against CFR Cluj

14 August, 2019 Celtic, General Football News, Scottish Premier League, Site News

Celtic have failed to qualify for the Champions League group stages for the second season running after they were dumped out in the third qualifying round again.

Romanian outfit CFR Cluj held the Scottish Premiership giants to a 1-1 draw during last week’s first-leg before handing them a shocking 4-3 defeat at Parkhead last night.

Celtic were trailing 2-1 on aggregate at half-time after Cirpian Deac headed the visitors into the lead in the 27th minute, but they turned the tie around with goals from James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard putting them 2-1 up and 3-2 ahead on aggregate after 61 minutes.

Captain Scott Brown handed the ball in the box, allowing Cluj to draw level from the spot, but Ryan Christie immediately restored Celtic’s lead two minutes later.

The Romanian outfit drew level just after four minutes, though, qualifying on away-goals, but a late goal ensured they secured a win, leaving manager Neil Lennon, his players and Celtic fans gutted.

Brown was involved in a Twitterstorm post-game after liking this post:

The midfielder has since unliked it after realizing his mistake, and has now offered his apologies for not performing up to expectations:

Brown was hooked in the 88th minute for Vakoun Issouf Bayo as Celtic chased a result, but it was too little, too late.

Celtic set to move for Robert Gumny
Charlie Nicholas urges Celtic to sign Fraser Forster

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye