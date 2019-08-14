Celtic captain Scott Brown admits he didn’t do well against CFR Cluj

Celtic have failed to qualify for the Champions League group stages for the second season running after they were dumped out in the third qualifying round again.
Romanian outfit CFR Cluj held the Scottish Premiership giants to a 1-1 draw during last week’s first-leg before handing them a shocking 4-3 defeat at Parkhead last night.
Celtic were trailing 2-1 on aggregate at half-time after Cirpian Deac headed the visitors into the lead in the 27th minute, but they turned the tie around with goals from James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard putting them 2-1 up and 3-2 ahead on aggregate after 61 minutes.
Captain Scott Brown handed the ball in the box, allowing Cluj to draw level from the spot, but Ryan Christie immediately restored Celtic’s lead two minutes later.
The Romanian outfit drew level just after four minutes, though, qualifying on away-goals, but a late goal ensured they secured a win, leaving manager Neil Lennon, his players and Celtic fans gutted.
Brown was involved in a Twitterstorm post-game after liking this post:
LENNON come on to f**k your to blame you played McGregor at LB didn’t you learn when BR played him n look you’ve made him look awful when he’s a magnificent player tell ya some of the players even @ScottBrown8 need to say to lennon hes to blame this time and Chris benched REALLY
— Kelly McGeachy (@kellybaby3) August 13, 2019
The midfielder has since unliked it after realizing his mistake, and has now offered his apologies for not performing up to expectations:
Was just flicking through Twitter must of touched the button by accident.. Not my style to slag anyone off on Twitter. I am fully behind the manager and all the players are as well. If anyone should be getting a slagging or a abuse it’s all on me tonight as didn’t perform. Sorry
— Scott Brown (@ScottBrown8) August 13, 2019
Brown was hooked in the 88th minute for Vakoun Issouf Bayo as Celtic chased a result, but it was too little, too late.