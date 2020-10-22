Carlo Ancelotti confirms James Rodriguez will miss the Southampton game

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that James Rodriguez and Seamus Coleman will miss the game against Southampton this weekend.

James Rodriguez picked up an injury early on in the Merseyside Derby after a tackle from Virgil van Dijk and Seamus Coleman will be out for two or three weeks.





“Unfortunately, James had a problem during the game [against Liverpool],” Ancelotti said to Sky Sports.

“He had a mistimed tackle with Virgil van Dijk at the beginning of the game and I think he will not be available for the game against Southampton.”

The Toffees are already without Richarlison who was sent off for a reckless tackle on Thiago Alcantara and it will be interesting to see how the Everton attack copes with the absence of these players.

Rodriguez has been in sensational form since his move to Goodison Park and he will certainly be missed against Southampton. He has been the team’s main creator so far this season and the likes of Iwobi, Sigurdsson and Gomes will have to step up in his absence.

The Colombian has 3 goals and 3 assists in his five Premier League appearances so far.

Richarlison will be a big miss as well. The Brazilian is excellent at creating chances and scoring goals. Furthermore, his defensive work-rate is crucial to how Everton play.

Everton have the players to cope with Coleman’s absence. Godfrey and Kenny can replace him in the starting lineup for a few weeks without a major drop-off in terms of quality.

Everton have started the season really well and they are on top of the table right now. The last thing they would want is for their momentum to be affected because of injuries to key players.

The Toffees have enough depth and quality in their side to deal with the absence of two key players and Carlo Ancelotti has the experience to guide his players through this phase.

Southampton have improved immensely under Hassenhuttl and they will certainly fancy their chances against a weakened Everton side.