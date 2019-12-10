Carlo Ancelloti set to leave Napoli with Gennaro Gattuso lined up as the replacement

Napoli is set to sack manager Carlo Ancelloti after the UEFA Champions League clash against Genk, irrespective of the result. Gli Azzurri has been in a crisis, to say the least. It all started after the draw against Red Bull Salzburg when the players were supposed to go to a ‘ritiro’ aka a training retreat to prepare for the next game against Genoa. Unfortunately, the players didn’t turn up. It was a mutiny from the squad, which the owner did not like at all. The players were fined a total of 2.5 million euros with Allan and Kalidou Koulibaly being the highest payers.
After that, there was the talk of multiple players leaving, including the aforementioned Allan and Koulibaly. Players like Jose Callejon and Dries Mertens are in the final six months of their contract. Captain Lorenzo Insigne has had a fall out with Ancelloti. And due to all that tension behind the scenes, Napoli is winless in nine matches. And as is the case with winless streaks, they tend to get the managers the sack. The same can be said for Ancelloti.
Ancelloti is one of the greatest managers in the history of the game, having won x trophies. He is only the x manager to win the UEFA Champions League thrice. But it has all gone downhill since his last Champions League victory. He was let go by Real Madrid, sacked at Bayern Munich and the same beckons at the San Paolo. A report by Sky Italy says Ancelloti will leave after the Champions League clash against Genk, irrespective of the result. After all, Napoli has been disastrously poor and having possibly the worst season of the decade. The Partenopei are x points behind league leaders Inter after having finished as runners up in the last 3 out of 4 Serie A seasons.
SportItalia are reporting that it is VERY unlikely & "almost impossible" to see Ancelotti remain at Napoli after Tuesday's UCL match with the replacement being Gennaro Gattuso
It seems all parties have understood that they can't wait until May to make the decision pic.twitter.com/MPrXiMIuin
— Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) December 9, 2019
Gennaro Gattuso will be Ancelloti’s replacement, according to the report. Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has reportedly met with Rino Gattuso about the job before. There seems to be a verbal agreement for a contract of 18 months. Star agent Jorge Mendes has been acting as an intermediary in the deal. Gattuso who had both good and bad moments at the San Siro will certainly have a point to prove after his sacking, as he divides fan opinion.
Ancelloti, however, has already been linked with both the Arsenal and Everton job in the Premier League. The possibility of him coming to manage in England again will see a sharp rise after his reported sacking. ‘Sacking Season’ has been on for a while now and has certainly been eventful; with even more twists and turns to come.