Callum Hudson-Odoi – Back on the road to stardom

Callum Hudson-Odoi shot to prominence last season following some great performances for Chelsea. The 18-year-old was barely known by those outside of the West London club before starring in The Blues successful Europa League campaign.
Injury and return
However, his season was cut short last April when he suffered an Achilles tendon injury in a premier league clash with Burnley.
The academy graduate endured five-months on the sidelines, before returning to action in last month’s Carabao Cup clash with Grimsby. A goal and an assist topped off a perfect return to action.
Since then he gone on to add two further assists as he bids to regain full fitness. The youngster has looked a little jaded during his performances. Understandably so when you consider he hasn’t had a preseason to prepare for the new campaign.
International recognition
Callum Hudson-Odoi showed exactly what he has to offer with two stunning goals for the England under-21’s against Austria earlier this week. A cracking volley from 12-yards for his first of the night. Then followed with a stunning run that started on the edge of England’s penalty area, and ended with Hudson-Odoi firing home into the top corner from the edge of the Austrian box.
Two wonderful strikes that are sure to make Gareth Southgate take note as England edge closer to Euro 2020.
New deal
A new long-awaited 5-year-deal was recently agreed to ease fans frustrations. With Bayern Munich, as reported by Sky Sports, keen suitors for the youngsters signature, it was important the Stamford Bridge hierarchy tied him down to a long-term contract.
The future
Hudson-Odoi now earns £120k per week, according to The Telegraph. A lot of money for an unproven youngster. Potential is one thing, realising it is another.
The signs are there that Hudson-Odoi can go on to become a mainstay in The Blues starting XI for many years. However, now is the time for him to prove his worth, and show everybody exactly why Frank Lampard was so keen to keep him at Stamford Bridge.
Big games are where he can prove to Chelsea fans he’s the real deal. Games against the other big six, and in the Champions League is the perfect stage for the youngster to announce himself to the world.
It’s not going to be easy. First and foremost he must remain fit. Secondly, there’s competition within the squad at Chelsea. Now’s your chance Callum, time to become a Chelsea superstar.