Branislav Ivanovic says that he has received an offer from Everton

Everton are looking to signing a centre-back this summer as manager Carlo Ancelotti is very keen to bolster his defence for next season’s challenge.

The Toffees have been linked with the likes of Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara, Lille’s Gabriel, Paris Saint-Germain’s Thiago Silva, Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma and Manchester City’s John Stones in recent weeks, and former Chelsea star Branislav Ivanovic has also entered into the frame.





The Serbian defender led Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg to the league title a few weeks ago, but his contract has now expired.

While the 36-year-old is also on the radar of Red Star Belgrade, it’s Everton that are making the moves, and Ivanovic has told Republika that he has received a good offer from the Toffees.

“I will probably continue my career at Everton. I received a good offer from them. I will see how things will turn out,” the three-time Premier League told the outlet.

While he is past his peak years, he doesn’t appear to be slowing down, and a reunion with Ancelotti at Goodison Park could be on the cards.

Ivanovic won’t be an automatic starter at Everton, but he can be a quality cover and competition, and his experience could come handy.

The Serbian can also play at right-back and at the right of a back-three, and that gives the Italian manager some tactical options.

Landing Ivanovic for free and on a one-year deal could be a gamble that ends up paying off for Everton even if the signing is against their policy.

An old head with quality could be crucial in a dressing room full of youngsters.