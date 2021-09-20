Braga vs Tondela live stream, preview, team news & prediction

Braga will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Tondela in the Portuguese Primeira Liga clash at the Estadio Municipal.

Matchday information:

Day: Monday, September 20, 2021

Time: 9:15 pm BST

Watch online: bet365>livestreaming>football.

Braga vs Tondela Team News

Braga are heading into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat against Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League clash on Thursday.

Galeno, who impressed heavily during the game, should retain his place. Carlos Carvahal could use Manchester City loanee, Yan Couto, for this game.

For Tondela, Manu Hernando is likely to replace Jota Goncalves who is currently injured.

Braga predicted starting line-up: Matheus; Tormena, Leite, Oliveira; Couto, A.Horta, Al Musrati, Galeno; R.Horta, Gonzalez, Chiquinho

Tondela predicted starting line-up: Niasse; Sagnan, Hernando, Khacef; Almeida, Undabarrena, Augusto, Pedro, Borges; Boselli, Dos Anjos

Braga vs Tondela Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Braga vs Tondela from bet365:

Match-winner:

Braga – 1/4

Draw – 4/1

Tondela – 17/2

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 4/7

Under – 27/20

Braga vs Tondela Prediction

Carvahal’s side has made a strong start to the season, despite the fact they are seventh in the league. They lost only one game so far, 2-1 against Sporting Lisbon last month.

They have managed two wins and two draws from their other four games, having failed to register a win in their last three games.

Tondela, in contrast, have lost four games in a row. Pako Ayestaran will be looking to turn it around and could fancy getting something out of this game.

Prediction:

Both teams to score – 6/4 from bet365

How to watch Braga vs Tondela Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Braga vs Tondela live online from 9:15 pm BST on Monday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365