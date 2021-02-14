Lille ‘agree to sell’ Sven Botman to an unnamed major European club

The ongoing saga over Sven Botman’s future took another interesting twist on Sunday evening.

According to Get French Football, Lille have agreed a deal to sell the defender to an unnamed major European club for between €40-45 million this summer.





However, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, there is still no agreement in place.

Sven Botman will certainly be a key player in the summer transfers market, but there’s still no agreement with any English club as of today. “Fake news”, agent Bruinenberg comments. Tottenham and Liverpool were interested in January but he’s never been close to leave Lille. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 14, 2021

SL View

Botman’s performances for Lille have led to him being linked with a big-money move this summer.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with the defender, with many pundits claiming that he would be the ideal partner for Virgil van Dijk.

However, the club’s reluctance to splash the cash in recent times would suggest that they are unlikely to pursue a deal for Botman.

Some Manchester United fans were happy to hear that Botman may be on the move this summer, saying that he would be a good partner for Harry Maguire.

While Botman is a good defender, his lack of pace would be a major cause for concern if he was paired with the former Leicester City star.

If the Dutch defender is heading to the Premier League this summer, Chelsea are probably his most likely destination.

The Blues are in the market for defensive reinforcements and they have the financial clout to pay Lille’s asking price.