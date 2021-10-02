Montpellier will be looking to end their winless run when they take on Strasbourg in the French league this weekend.

The home side have failed to win four of their last five matches across all competitions and their 14th in the league table.

Meanwhile, Strasbourg have picked up just one point more than Montpelier and they have three wins in eight league games.

Montpellier vs Strasbourg team news

Pedro Mendes and Thuler are set to miss out this week for the home side.

Strasbourg will be without Lebo Mothiba and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde due to injuries. Adrien Thomasson is suspended.

Montpellier: Omlin; Sambia, Esteve, Sakho, Ristic; Ferri, Chotard; Mollet, Savanier, Mavididi, Germain

Strasbourg: Sels; Marchand, Djiku, Nyamsi; Lienard, Aholour, Prcic, Guilbert; Gameiro; Diallo, Ajorque

Montpellier vs Strasbourg form guide

The home side have conceded six goals in their last three outings and they have picked up two draws and a defeat.

Strasbourg produced two impressive performances against Metz and Lens but they crashed to a home defeat against Lille.

Montpellier vs Strasbourg betting odds

Match-winner:

Montpellier – 31/20

Draw – 23/10

Strasbourg– 9/5

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 11/13

Under – 11/10

Montpellier vs Strasbourg prediction

Despite their defeat against Paris Saint-Germain last time out, Montpellier managed to impress with their performance and they will be looking to pick up all three points here.

The home side have won their last three matches against Strasbourg in all competitions and they have scored at least twice in each of their last four home league games.

A home win is definitely on the cards here.

Prediction: Montpellier win.

