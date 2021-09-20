Benfica vs Boavista live stream, preview, team news & prediction

Benfica will be looking to maintain their impressive form in the Portuguese Primeira Liga when they take on Boavista at the Estadio da Luz.

Matchday information:

Day: Monday, September 20, 2021

Time: 7 pm BST

Watch online: bet365>livestreaming>football.

Benfica vs Boavista Team News

Jorge Jesus is unlikely to make a raft of changes, but Nunez could take place of Everton. Rafa Silva picked up an injury in Kyiv and he could be replaced by Pizzi.

For Boavista, Ilija Vukotic won’t feature as he is ineligible to face his parent club.

Benfica predictable starting line-up:

Vlachodimos; Otamendi, Vertonghen, Morato; Lazaro, Joao Mario, Weigl, Grimaldo; Pizzi, Seferovic, Nunez

Boavista predictable starting line-up:

Bracali; Nathan, Porozo, Abascal; Malheiro, Makouta, Perez, Hamache; Njie, Musa, Sauer

Benfica vs Boavista Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Benfica vs Boavista from bet365:

Match-winner:

Benfica – 1/7

Draw – 6/1

Boavista – 16/1

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 1/2

Under – 6/4

Benfica vs Boavista Prediction

Benfica have made a perfect start to their campaign, picking up five wins in a row. They are heading into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League.

Jesus’s side dominated against Santa Clara and won 5-0 in the league last week. Boavista are undefeated in their last four games, picking up two wins and two draws.

Prediction:

Both teams to score – 6/4 from bet365

How to watch Benfica vs Boavista Live Stream

Go to Bet365.com Register an account Make a deposit of £5 or more Watch Benfica vs Boavista live online from 7 pm BST on Monday.

How to get up to £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Newcomers to bet365 are eligible to receive a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

To get your free bet credits, follow these simple steps:

Go to the bet365 website Sign up with bet365 and make a deposit of between £5-100 Place a wager on a sporting event of your choice Your bet credits will be released the moment the bet is settled

Get up to £100 in free bet credits at bet365