Third seed Belinda Bencic will square off with Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the round of 16 of the 2021 Ostrava Open on Thursday

Belinda Bencic vs Sara Sorribes Tormo Preview

Belinda Bencic has been in impressive form in the last couple of months. The Swiss tennis star landed her first gold medal in singles at the Tokyo Olympics, beating Marketa Vondrousova in the final in three sets. However, she couldn’t move beyond the quarterfinals in her following three tournaments, with the 24-year-old falling to Jil Teichmann, Emma Raducanu, and Ludmilla Samsonova in the last eight of the Cincinnati Masters, US Open, and Luxembourg Open respectively. She will be looking to go further than that in Ostrava as she starts off her campaign in the Czech Republic on Thursday.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, meanwhile, has been enjoying a breakthrough season. The Spaniard won her first WTA singles title at the Abierto Zapopan, claiming big victories over Marie Bouzkova and Eugenie Bouchard in the process. The 24-year-old made headlines in the tennis world when she thrashed world number one Ashleigh Barty in straight sets at the Tokyo Olympics before eventually falling to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the round of 16.

She also made it to the third round at the recent US Open, beating highly rated Karolina Muchova and Hsieh Su-Wei to earn a match against eventual champion Emma Raducanu, who later defeated her in straight sets.

Sara Sorribes Tormo eased past Alexey Zakharov in her first round at the Ostrava Open and now she will return to action on Thursday.

Bencic and Sorribes Tormo have never come up against each other in past tournaments, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Belinda Bencic vs Sara Sorribes Tormo Prediction

Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic will be the slight favourite in the match on Thursday, given her strong serve and powerful groundstrokes. Sorribes Tormo is likely to be a difficult opponent for her, considering the Spaniard’s resolve and fighting spirit, but we think Bencic comes out on top in this one.

Belinda Bencic vs Sara Sorribes Tormo begins at 17:00 BST on September 23.

Belinda Bencic vs Sara Sorribes Tormo begins at 17:00 BST on September 23.

To stream the match in its entirety online, all you need to do is sign up at bet365 and make a small deposit of £5.

Go to bet365.com Register a new account Deposit £5 minimum Log in at 17:00 on September 23 to watch Bencic vs Sorribes Tormo LIVE.

