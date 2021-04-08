Barcelona eyeing up Man Utd star and Dutch duo

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly been in negotiations with Mino Raiola over the signatures of four of his clients.

The first of these is Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Braut Haaland. The Norwegian forward has garnered an incredible amount of interest following his breakthrough at the start of last season.

On April 1, Raiola was seen checking out of Barcelona airport with Haaland’s father to discuss a possible move to Camp Nou.

The conclusion from the meeting appeared to be that the Catalan giants were interested in the forward but may have to wait a year due to their financial situation. The agent also met with arch-rivals Real Madrid.

OkDiario are now reporting that Laporta and Raiola talked about more than just Haaland, with other clients such as Paul Pogba, Matthijs de Ligt and Stefan de Vrij also mentioned.

Pogba joined Manchester United for a then-world record fee of £89 million in the summer transfer window of 2016. He has had a mixed time at Old Trafford and tends to divide opinion among the fans.

Nonetheless, there is no denying his incredible talent. Alongside N’Golo Kante in midfield, the former Juventus man was influential as France won the World Cup, scoring in the final.

The 28-year-old has just over one year left on his current contract, and Raiola has stated many times that he will leave Old Trafford at some point in the near future.

The Red Devils may allow him to depart for a cut-price fee this summer to ensure that they get some money for him.

De Ligt arrived at Juventus from Ajax in 2019 after impressing during their run to the Champions League semi-finals. The Dutchman set the Old Lady back approximately £67m.

At just 21 years of age, the centre-back remains one of the world’s best young defensive prospects. With Gerard Pique approaching his final years and Samuel Umtiti looking likely to leave, he would be a useful signing for La Blaugrana.

Meanwhile, fellow Dutch centre-back Stefan de Vrij has also been linked. The 29-year-old looks set to win the first major trophy of his career with Inter Milan, as they currently lead the Serie A table by 11 points with nine games remaining. De Vrij has appeared in all but three of their league fixtures.

