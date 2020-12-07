Mino Raiola claims Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United

By
Sai
-

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could be on his way out of the club at the end of this season.

According to the player’s agent Mino Raiola, the French international’s time at Old Trafford is over.


 

The Red Devils spent £89.3 million on the World Cup winner back in 2016 but the Frenchman has struggled to justify his price tag so far.

Paul Pogba has not been able to showcase his true quality consistently at Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see what happens regarding the midfielder’s future at the end of this season.

The 27-year-old midfielder has a contract with Manchester United until the summer of 2022 and the Premier League side should decide to cash in on him if he refuses to sign a contract extension with them in the summer.

Losing a player of his calibre on a free transfer would be disastrous for Manchester United and they should look to cut their losses on him at the end of this season.

Mino Raiola’s comments will come as a major blow to the fans and the Manchester United side ahead of a crucial game against RB Leipzig in the Champions League during the midweek.

The Red Devils need to win the game in order to secure their place in the knockout rounds of the competition and Raiola should have waited until the end of this season before trying to engineer a move away for his client.

Here is how the Manchester United fans have reacted to the news.

 