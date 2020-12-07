Mino Raiola claims Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could be on his way out of the club at the end of this season.

According to the player’s agent Mino Raiola, the French international’s time at Old Trafford is over.





Raiola to Italian media: “I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United.” Would United really be losing much by losing this constant circus especially given performances? Would any club even pay that much of a flat fee for him at this point? — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) December 7, 2020

The Red Devils spent £89.3 million on the World Cup winner back in 2016 but the Frenchman has struggled to justify his price tag so far.

Paul Pogba has not been able to showcase his true quality consistently at Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see what happens regarding the midfielder’s future at the end of this season.

The 27-year-old midfielder has a contract with Manchester United until the summer of 2022 and the Premier League side should decide to cash in on him if he refuses to sign a contract extension with them in the summer.

Losing a player of his calibre on a free transfer would be disastrous for Manchester United and they should look to cut their losses on him at the end of this season.

Mino Raiola’s comments will come as a major blow to the fans and the Manchester United side ahead of a crucial game against RB Leipzig in the Champions League during the midweek.

The Red Devils need to win the game in order to secure their place in the knockout rounds of the competition and Raiola should have waited until the end of this season before trying to engineer a move away for his client.

Here is how the Manchester United fans have reacted to the news.

Please pogba should just leave. I’m tired of all this nonsense with his agent..they are just being unprofessional here.. even if you want to leave a club, must you say it out in public?? He should leave and he will surely regret it.. utd are so much better without paul… — officia_mula (@OfficiaMula) December 7, 2020

Right before a crucial game? Not actually surprised anymore. Sooner it’s over the better. — ManUnitedMedia (@ManUnitedMedia) December 7, 2020

Why would pogba allow his agent to say this before an important game tomorrow — Dantey🔴 (@dantey2k) December 7, 2020

Mino Riaola all you had to do was shut up till May… But No — Nuell (@moswaqqz) December 7, 2020