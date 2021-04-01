Barcelona meet with Erling Haaland’s representatives to discuss summer transfer

Alf-Inge Haaland and Mino Raiola, father and agent of Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Braut Haaland, have touched down in Barcelona to discuss a possible transfer in the summer.

Haaland has become one of the world’s most sought after players following his breakthrough at the beginning of last season.





He has netted an astonishing 49 goals in 49 appearances for Borussia Dortmund since his transfer in January 2020.

This has led to widespread speculation about his future, with many of Europe’s biggest clubs chasing the Norwegian.

Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have all been named as his next possible destination.

But it appears as if Barcelona are leading the race for his signature, after the player’s father and agent met with their representatives to negotiate over a summer transfer, as reported by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

La Blaugrana will likely be in the hunt for a new striker at the end of the season. Last summer, club legend Luis Suarez departed on a free transfer to title rivals Atletico Madrid, leaving Martin Braithwaite as the club’s only out-and-out striker.

Newly-elected president Joan Laporta has reportedly set his sights on Haaland, although there are question marks over whether the club can afford him. Dortmund have reportedly slapped a €180 million price tag on the 20-year-old.

It was recently revealed that Barcelona are over €1 billion in debt. This could be a major stumbling block to any potential deal.

The future of Lionel Messi could be key to the transfer. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has been heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou, with his contract set to expire in the summer. He is known to be on an exceptionally high salary.

Should Haaland prove to be too expensive, Barcelona have some cheaper alternatives lined up. Departing Man City forward Sergio Aguero is apparently keen on a move, while manager Ronald Koeman wants to bring Memphis Depay to La Liga.

Harry Kane and Lautaro Martinez have also been linked, although they may also be out of their price range.

