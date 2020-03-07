Blog Columns Site News ‘Awful’, ‘Extremely poor’ – some fans slate Sanchez after Burnley draw

‘Awful’, ‘Extremely poor’ – some fans slate Sanchez after Burnley draw

7 March, 2020 Site News

Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 1-1 draw at Burnley and Davinson Sanchez was one of many players to come in for criticism for his performance.

The 23-year-old started alongside Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld at centre-back and looked uncomfortable all afternoon. He frequently relinquished possession, was rash with his challenges and couldn’t get to grips with Chris Wood.

Sanchez was partly culpable for Burnley’s goal too, having been dribbled past by Dwight McNeill while failing to stop his cross coming in that lead to Chris Wood eventually stabbing home a saved Jay Rodriguez effort.

Against Burnley, the Colombian international played for 90 minutes, had 58 touches, won three aerial duels, completed 69.8% of his 43 passes, picked up a booking, only found a teammate with two of his 10 long balls, made one tackle, blocked one shot, made three interceptions, gave away one foul and made six clearances.

Sanchez has made 32 appearances in all competitions this season. He’s been a regular at centre-back under Jose Mourinho but has kept only one clean sheet in the Premier League since December 2019 and isn’t performing well on the pitch. Whether his place in the side could be up for grabs remains to be seen, however.

Stats from Transfermarkt.

About The Author

Crippy Cooke

Crippy can be found on Twitter (@CrippyCooke) He is a sports journalist who has written for the Independent, Bleacher Report, Huffington Post, Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph among others. Crippy treats football gossip with a dash of cynicism and loves tearing apart outlandish rumours.