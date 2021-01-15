Fans react as Aston Villa make decision on Conor Hourihane

John Blake
Conor Hourihane

Aston Villa have fans taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions after hearing Conor Hourihane could be offloaded this month.

Football Insider reported yesterday that Villa are considering the option of letting the midfielder leave this month.


The same publication is now reporting now that Championship club Swansea City are looking to sign him on loan for the rest of the season.

A lot of Villa fans are not happy with the club’s decision. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Sportslens View 

Hourihane, who is on £30k-per-week wages at Villa Park, has been an important player for the club for the past four years and played a crucial role when Villa got promoted to the Premier League.

Last season, he scored seven goals and provided five assists in all competitions as helped Villa stay in the Premier League.

However, he has dropped down the pecking order at the club following the arrivals of a galaxy of stars in the form of Ollie Watkins, Ross Barkley and Bertrand Traore.

He has just made five appearances in all competitions this season. Dean Smith has relied on the partnership of Douglas Luiz and John McGinn, while has been overlooked as an option in the attacking midfield roles.

The Republic of Ireland international has struggled for game time and could be a superb signing for the Swans. He has played in the Championship before and would add tremendous quality to the Swansea side.

Swansea are looking to sign a proven midfielder who has got plenty of experience, and Hourihane fits the bill.