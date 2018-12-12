Aston Villa should consider making a move for Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke

Aston Villa are riding high on momentum at the moment under Dean Smith. The Villans are undefeated in their last six games in the Championship, winning four of them.
The Villans have moved to eighth in the Championship table, and certainly Smith can look forward to bolstering his squad in the January transfer window if Villa are serious about challenging for promotion.
With that mind, should they move for their former player Christian Benteke in January?
According to reports from the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace looking to offload Benteke in January.
The Belgian, a club record £32 million signing from Liverpool in 2016, has scored just three Premier League goals since the start of last season. Palace are struggling for goals at the moment, and signing a centre-forward is a top priority for Roy Hodgson.
Villa have funds to spend in January, and should aim for Benteke. With Benteke having just 18 months left on his current deal, Villa may now have their best chance yet to bring the Belgian back to Villa Park.
The striker, who was so successful at Villa Park, could welcome a move. However, Palace would have to subsidise Benteke’s wages for Villa to get their former player.
Benteke is running short on confidence at the moment, and could look to move elsewhere to reinvigorate himself. If Villa can agree to any potential deal, it could turn out to be a masterstroke signing from Dean Smith.
The Belgian is a top quality player and if he regains his form, he could fire Villa to promotion.