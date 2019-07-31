Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa receive boost to sign Newcastle target Harry Wilson

Aston Villa are close to completing their 12th signing of the summer after the club have reached an agreement to sign Tom Heaton from Burnley.

The newly-promoted Premier League club have spent over £100 million on new players, but there is a growing feeling that Villa could still sign one or two more players.

According to a report from Sky Sports, Villa have received a boost in the race for Harry Wilson with Newcastle unlikely to be able to sign the exciting attacker.

Liverpool have made it clear that Wilson, who spent the last two seasons on loan in the Championship, will not be loaned out this summer. The Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wants to keep him, but the club could be open to selling him at £20 million.

With Newcastle out of the race, it has opened the door for Villa to make a late move for Wilson, who scored 16 goals for Derby County last season.

The report adds that Smith is now keen to bring the 22-year-old attacking midfielder to Villa Park before the transfer window slams shut.

Bournemouth are also reportedly interested in signing him, and it remains to be seen whether Villa make a bold move for Wilson in the next few days.

