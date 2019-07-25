Aston Villa interested in Jonathan Afolabi, fans react on Twitter

According to reports from Football London, Aston Villa are one of the clubs interested in signing Jonathan Afolabi in the summer transfer window.
This has been a massive transfer window for the Villans with Dean Smith having signed as many as ten new players, spending over £100m.
However, Villa are looking to add more players to their ranks, and signing another striker could be on Smith’s mind. Villa have already signed Wesley Moraes on a big-money deal but Smith could still be looking to bolster that department.
The 19-year-old has decided to leave Southampton in favour of finding regular first-team football. A host of clubs have shown interest in him including Crystal Palace who have offered a contract to the 19-year-old striker.
The Republic of Ireland youth international is an exciting talent and enjoyed an impressive summer at the Under 19 European Championship.
Having said that, Villa already have the likes of Scott Hogan and Keinan Davis as back-up options, and the youngster may find it hard to get regular games at Villa Park.
Some Villa fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Yep, seriously impressive performance.
— Joe Loughrey (@loughrey) July 24, 2019
I taught yous released him. I’ve seen him play for the U23s he is good.
— dylan byrne (@dylanbyrne978) July 24, 2019
Youngster from Ireland just got released from Southampton. Very good player.
— dylan byrne (@dylanbyrne978) July 24, 2019
Very good youngster. Ireland have high hopes for him he’s been dubbed the next Robbie Keane
— sarcastic villa fan (@KirwanJenson) July 24, 2019
No please no!
— Mohammed Smith (@MoSmith1996) July 24, 2019