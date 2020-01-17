Aston Villa fans react to Jonathan Kodjia exit reports

Aston Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports broke out that Jonathan Kodjia looks all set to leave the club this week.
According to reports from Sky Sports (transfer live blog, 22:19), Kodjia is all set to leave Aston Villa in the January transfer window. He is expected to join Qatari side Al Gharafa within this week.
The 30-year-old, who has played a peripheral role for Villa this season, will arrive in Doha on Friday.
Kodjia joined Villa in the summer transfer window of 2016, and has scored 29 goals for the club in all competitions. The Ivory Coast international has a contract at the club till the end of the season, and Villa felt the time is right to offload him.
He has made just six Premier League appearances for Dean Smith’s side, and hasn’t played since the FA Cup defeat by Fulham.
The report adds that Al Gharafa have a medical planned for Friday.
Kodjia started off brightly at Villa but his tenure at the club has been blighted by injuries. Here are some of the best reactions from the Villa fans on Twitter:
Gutted for Kodjia as felt a fully fit Kodj with his ability could have been an asset but the right move for all. He needs regular football & can’t play upfront on his own or out wide in the prem. However thanks for all the memories in that first season the the Champ!! #avfc
— Bhavik Patel (@BazlaP) January 17, 2020
Quality first season broke is ankle & unfortunately he didn’t come back from then still scored some crucial goals in getting promoted tho. Just wished he would of put more effort in
— Antwilkes (@Antwilkes1) January 16, 2020
Never ever more than a Championship player. He’s had chances but nowhere near good enough for the Prem..
— Brendan Foley (@brenfoley92) January 16, 2020
Taking the easy money in Qatar says volumes about his attitude and ambition..
— Brendan Foley (@brenfoley92) January 16, 2020
Good luck to him, he gave us some good times and scored some wonderful goals. UTV 👍👍
— The Vile Villan (@TheVileVillan) January 16, 2020
I’ll definitely miss Kodjia, but it was also definitely time for him to move on. Onwards and upwards 👍 #avfc
— RossaC (@rossac25) January 16, 2020
Kodjia brightened some dark days at Villa Park. Scored some big goals. Enigmatic, eccentric and at times extremely frustrating, injury cut short what would been an excellent first season at the club. He never fully recovered from that. I wish him luck! Kinda sad. #AVFC
— Adam (@AdzW90) January 16, 2020
Villa are desperate to sign a striker this month following the injury to Wesley who is out for the rest of the season. They are reportedly in talks sign Mbwana Samatta from Genk this month.