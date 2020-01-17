Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Jonathan Kodjia exit reports

Aston Villa fans react to Jonathan Kodjia exit reports

17 January, 2020 Aston Villa, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Aston Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports broke out that Jonathan Kodjia looks all set to leave the club this week.

According to reports from Sky Sports (transfer live blog, 22:19), Kodjia is all set to leave Aston Villa in the January transfer window. He is expected to join Qatari side Al Gharafa within this week.

The 30-year-old, who has played a peripheral role for Villa this season, will arrive in Doha on Friday.

Kodjia joined Villa in the summer transfer window of 2016, and has scored 29 goals for the club in all competitions. The Ivory Coast international has a contract at the club till the end of the season, and Villa felt the time is right to offload him.

He has made just six Premier League appearances for Dean Smith’s side, and hasn’t played since the FA Cup defeat by Fulham.

The report adds that Al Gharafa have a medical planned for Friday.

Kodjia started off brightly at Villa but his tenure at the club has been blighted by injuries. Here are some of the best reactions from the Villa fans on Twitter:

Villa are desperate to sign a striker this month following the injury to Wesley who is out for the rest of the season. They are reportedly in talks sign Mbwana Samatta from Genk this month.

