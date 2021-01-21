Aston Villa fans react to Ezri Konsa’s display vs Man City

Aston Villa were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City in the Premier League last night but there were plenty of positives for Dean Smith to take away from the game.

Villa were well organised at the back and they will be disappointed to have come away empty-handed from the game.





The likes of Emiliano Martinez, Tyrone Mings, Matty Cash and Ezri Konsa were outstanding defensively and City could have easily scored a few more if not for them.

The performance of Konsa was particularly impressive and he was imperious at the back.

The young defender was calm and composed at the back and he did all the Dirty work for his side. He also managed to put in a couple of vital blocks to deny Manchester City early on in the game.

Konsa has been very impressive for Villa this season and it will be interesting to see if he can cement his place in the England squad for the Euros this summer.

There is no doubt that the 23-year-old has been one of the best English defenders this season alongside John Stones.

Some of the Aston Villa fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on his display last night and here is what they had to say.

Ezri Konsa is phenomenal, England starting CB in the future without a shadow of my gout — Shane (@shane_turley8) January 20, 2021

Ezri Konsa I love you man ❤ #avfc — catherine♡ (@_catherineeeeex) January 20, 2021

Ezri Konsa is different gravy #avfc — Tom (@thomasgeorge97) January 20, 2021

Seriously, how is Ezri Konsa this good. Targett has improved massively aswell — Tøbiàs 🦁 (@AVFCTobias) January 20, 2021

Ezri konsa. Is a machine. — Mr C 🦁 (@Dav3yAvFc) January 20, 2021

Ezri Konsa. That’s the tweet. What a fantastic player!!! #AVFC — imran Ⓜ (@M7RNI) January 20, 2021