Aston Villa fans react to Daniel Sturridge transfer link

Aston Villa fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Daniel Sturridge in the January transfer window.
According to reports from Fanatik (h/t Sportwitness), Villa are interested in signing Daniel Sturridge who currently plays for Trabzonspor.
Sturridge joined the Turkish club on a free transfer after his contract expired at Liverpool.
The 30-year-old, who has won the Champions League title with Liverpool and one Premier League title with Chelsea, has impressed this season, and Villa have reportedly earmarked him as a potential option.
The report claimed that Villa have offered €5m to sign Sturridge, and that the club could part ways with the striker. Sturridge would be willing to return to the Premier League as well.
There is no doubt that Sturridge is a natural finisher and would be a handy signing for Villa. However, his horrendous injury record goes against him.
Many Villa fans feel that he would be a decent signing as a back-up, while there are others who are opposed to the idea of having him at the club.
This season he has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 13 games. Villa have already signed Mbwana Samatta from Belgian side Genk to bolster their forward line.