Aston Villa fans react to Anwar El Ghazi’s message on Twitter

Aston Villa have agreed on a deal to sign the Lille winger Anwar El Ghazi.
The 23-year-old midfielder has signed for the Championship giants on a season-long loan.
El Ghazi revealed that he is thrilled to join a club as big as Aston Villa. He is also looking forward to playing in front of their fans now.
The Dutchman arrived at Villa Park last night and the formalities of his move have been completed now.
The young winger developed his game at the famed academy of Ajax and he was very highly regarded a few years ago. It will be interesting to see if he can make a big impact for Steve Bruce now.
The Championship giants were in need of a winger and El Ghazi could prove to be an excellent short-term option. In terms of talent, the 23-year-old is phenomenal but he needs to cope with the physicality of the league and add consistency to his game now.
After the confirmation of his move, El Ghazi took to Twitter to send out a message to the Villa fans.
His tweet read: “First of all I would like to thank all of Lille’s fans for everything. You will forever remain in my heart and you never know what the future will bring. Right now I am really happy with this new challenge and I am looking forward to meeting all Aston Villa fans.”
Welcome!
— thevillazone (@thevillazone) August 22, 2018
Welcome to the Villa Anwar UTV!
— British Clive (@BritishBuIIdog) August 22, 2018
Welcome too the mighty Aston Villa
— David o mahony (@Davidomahony18) August 22, 2018
Welcome🔥
— Drew Gooding (@zdrewz5) August 22, 2018
Welcome to Villa Anwar!
— The Religion – AVFC (@AVFC_Religion) August 22, 2018
Welcome to one of the greatest clubs & famous clubs in English football. I’m sure you will be a great success. Welcome to Aston Villa #avfc
— Lee Sweet (@leesweetavfc) August 22, 2018
Welcome to the Villa. #fightlikelions
— Cara Parker (@caraparker84) August 22, 2018
Welcome to the best club in the world.
— VILLA MAD (@VillaMad3) August 22, 2018
Welcome! We’re going up.
— Sam 🇪🇬 (@1_0_1_0_1_0_I) August 22, 2018
Yes he has a great technical and powerful quality. a lot of talent
— Adri (@adridu59107) August 22, 2018
Quality signing
— Andy Windsor (@therimster23) August 22, 2018