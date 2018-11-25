Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react to Alan Hutton’s display vs Birmingham

Aston Villa won a thrilling derby against Birmingham earlier today.

The home side picked up a 4-2 win thanks to goals from Jonathan Kodjia, Jack Grealish, Tammy Abraham and Alan Hutton.

Lukas Jutkiewicz’s volley gave the visitors an early lead but Aston Villa did well to recover and lead the game 3-1.

Kristian Pedersen brought Birmingham back into the game with a well taken goal around the hour mark but the visitors failed to get back on level terms.

Hutton added a fourth for the home side late into the second half to seal the points for Villa.

Dean Smith will be delighted with his side’s showing in the derby. They are now 8th in the table, just four points behind fourth placed WBA.

The fans seemed delighted with the performance of veteran defender Alan Hutton. The experienced Aston Villa star was excellent going forward and he was ever present at the back as well.

They took to Twitter to share their reactions on his performance earlier.

 

