Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Aston Villa fans react as Andre Green nearing loan exit

Aston Villa fans react as Andre Green nearing loan exit

1 August, 2019 Aston Villa, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours

Many Aston Villa fans feel that sending Andre Green on loan this season is a very good decision taken by the club.

According to reports from Football Insider, Aston Villa winger Andre Green is in advanced talks to join Preston North End.

Alex Neil is looking to sign an attacker to replace Callum Robinson and has earmarked the 21-year-old to fill the void.

Green, the homegrown product who broke into the senior team in 2016, joined Portsmouth on loan last season. It seems, he could be set for another loan spell away from Villa Park, and a deal to bring him to Deepdale could be imminent.

Villa fans have taken to Twitter to express their opinion and many feel that the decision to send him on loan is the right one. There are others who feel that he should be sold permanently as he doesn’t possess the quality to represent the club in the Premier League.

Villa have spent over £100 million on 12 players this summer, and Dean Smith has bolstered his attacking department.

It remains to be seen whether Villa sign any winger before the transfer window ends in a week’s time.

Heaton’s arrival could see Smith sell Kalinic

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com