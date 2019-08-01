Aston Villa fans react as Andre Green nearing loan exit

Many Aston Villa fans feel that sending Andre Green on loan this season is a very good decision taken by the club.
According to reports from Football Insider, Aston Villa winger Andre Green is in advanced talks to join Preston North End.
Alex Neil is looking to sign an attacker to replace Callum Robinson and has earmarked the 21-year-old to fill the void.
Green, the homegrown product who broke into the senior team in 2016, joined Portsmouth on loan last season. It seems, he could be set for another loan spell away from Villa Park, and a deal to bring him to Deepdale could be imminent.
Villa fans have taken to Twitter to express their opinion and many feel that the decision to send him on loan is the right one. There are others who feel that he should be sold permanently as he doesn’t possess the quality to represent the club in the Premier League.
Surely means we are in for another winger
— AVFC_UTV_ (@AVFC_UTV_) August 1, 2019
Perfect move for him
— Nis 🦁 (@iDennisJones) August 1, 2019
I like him but that’s not a bad move that. They have a good manager there. Get Benrahma in.
— Captain Jack. (@10Grealish) August 1, 2019
You know what this means? We might need another winger!
— Ash (@PrashAVFC) August 1, 2019
Good for him 👍🏽👍🏽
— Gav1827 (@GV18271) August 1, 2019
Probably a good move for him at this time. He’s got skill, pace and he can skin a man but his final ball needs a lot of work.
— lifes_to_sport (@eddiej1981) August 1, 2019
Yeah he needs that time to develop and the championship is his current level. Hopefully comes back in 12 months and he’s ready
— Ady. (@adydotbeasley) August 1, 2019
Just sell him never going to make it final ball not good anough I’m afraid
— Paul Dunn (@comeonthevilla) August 1, 2019
Right decision
— Christopher Howdle (@Chaoli13020) August 1, 2019
Good, sell him his not good enough!
— Shaun Barker (@ShaunJBarker) August 1, 2019
Villa have spent over £100 million on 12 players this summer, and Dean Smith has bolstered his attacking department.
It remains to be seen whether Villa sign any winger before the transfer window ends in a week’s time.