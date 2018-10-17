Aston Villa eyeing up a move for Alex Marshall

Aston Villa are looking to sign the Jamaican winger Alex Marshall in January.
The 20-year-old is rated very highly in his native country and several other clubs are monitoring his situation as well.
The likes of Tottenham, West Ham, Liverpool and Leicester City are keeping tabs on the winger.
As per the reports, he could be Dean Smith’s first target at Aston Villa. The 47-year-old has been assured that he will receive financial backing in January and he is already looking to add to his squad.
Aston Villa already have the likes of Bolasie and El Ghazi at their disposal and it will be interesting to see how they accommodate the young winger if the move goes through.
Having said that, he is a future prospect and he could go into the youth side as well.
Aston Villa have made a poor start to the season and Dean Smith will be expected to turn things around soon. The Championship outfit will be hoping to push for promotion despite their performances so far.