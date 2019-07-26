Andre Silva could end up at Wolves this summer

Andre Silva could join Wolves this summer.
According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport (translated by Sportwitness), Jorge Mendes could take the player to Wolverhampton if the Premier League side fail in their pursuit of Patrick Cutrone.
Silva was linked with a move to Monaco earlier but that deal hasn’t materialised yet. Milan are in need of money and they are prepared to sell both Silva and Cutrone.
It will be interesting to see who Wolves end up with, in the end.
Cutrone is apparently not too keen on a move to Wolves and therefore Silva could be an alternative.
The Portuguese striker was on loan at Sevilla last year and he managed to score 11 goals for them.
He could prove to be a great backup/partner for Raul Jimenez next season.
Despite his current situation, Silva is a good player who could develop into a reliable goalscorer. He is only 23 and Nuno could help unlock his potential.
The Portuguese striker needs his confidence back and regular game time with Wolves could do the trick. Jimenez had similar numbers before joining Wolves and he turned out to be excellent in the end.
It could be a risk worth taking for Nuno and Wolves.