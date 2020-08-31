Allan closing in on Everton transfer

Napoli midfielder Allan is closing in on a move to Everton now.

According to reports, the player has already said goodbye to his teammates at Napoli. As per CalcioNapoli24, the transfer is now ‘imminent’.





The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Everton for a while now and he is thought to be a top target for Carlo Ancelotti.

The report adds that the player will cost around €30 million including bonus payments.

It will be interesting to see how the Brazilian performs in the Premier League next season. Everton needed someone with his skillset and Allan should improve them a lot next year.

Allan will add composure, technical ability and defensive cover to their midfield. He should be the ideal partner for Andre Gomes in theory.

The midfielder has worked with Carlo Ancelotti before at Napoli and he should be able to fit into the Italian’s system at Everton quickly.

The Everton fans will be hoping for an immediate impact from the Brazilian next year.

The Toffees are thought to be closing in on the signings of Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Rodriguez as well.

Ancelotti will be hoping to challenge for European qualification next season.