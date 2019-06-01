Alfredo Morelos will be a good signing for Newcastle

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer.
According to Don Balon, Rafa Benitez wants to bring the Colombian to the Premier League.
Morelos had an outstanding season with the Ibrox outfit and he is clearly ready to make the step up. He scored 30 goals for Rangers this past season.
A move to the Premier League would be ideal for him. Morelos has the talent to make it at the top level and if he can work on his mentality and temperament, he could go on to become a quality player.
Despite his impressive goalscoring ability, Morelos has often let Rangers down with his aggression.
The Colombian picked up quite a few red cards this past season and he will need to control that temper if he wants to play at a big club like Newcastle.
Rafa Benitez won’t tolerate such behaviour from his players.
The Spaniard is a world class manager and he might be the one to unlock Morelos’ true potential. He also has the experience to deal with a hot-head like the Colombian.
If he can help Morelos channel his aggression better, Newcastle could have a player on their hands.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle make a move for the player in the coming weeks. There is no doubt that it would be a good addition to Rafa’s attack next year.
Also, he is unlikely to cost a lot right now and it could prove to be a bargain in the long run.