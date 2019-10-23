Alan Shearer shower praises on Everton centre-back Yerry Mina for his performance against West Ham United

Everton secured an impressive 2-0 win over West Ham United at Goodison Park on Saturday, with goals from Bernard and Gylfi Sigurdsson handing the Toffees their third Premier League victory of the season following four consecutive losses.
Marco Silva’s men put in a top-notch performance at both ends of the pitch, with their attack constantly proving too much to handle while their defence shut out the visitors.
Colombian international Yerry Mina was on top of his game and West Ham striker Sebastien Haller just couldn’t find a way to get the better of him.
Premier League legend Alan Shearer was impressed with the performance of the centre-back, showering praise on him after including him in his team of the week.
“This was a powerful display by the Everton defender. They needed a leader and he fitted the bill,” the former Newcastle United striker enthused.
“He was dominant at the back and didn’t give Sebastien Haller a sniff for West Ham United.”
Having shipped 13 goals and kept just two clean sheets thus far, the Everton backline has come under criticism of recent and not many expected them to keep West Ham out.
However, they did a fine job courtesy of Mina’s defensive masterclass, and it will be interesting to see if he can keep replicating such performance on a consistent basis going forward.
Everton will face five of the top-six bigwigs in their next nine league games, and how they fare could have a huge say on their campaign after they lost five of their first nine games.
They need Mina at his best in those games, and his leadership abilities could go a long way.