Alan Nixon says Rodgers is wanted by Newcastle and Leicester

According to Alan Nixon of The Sun, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is being eyed by both Newcastle United and Leicester City. The Hoops would demand around £9m in compensation, however, which may see the Premier League duo opt against making an approach.
Newcastle have had a woeful start to the new season under Rafael Benitez, with the Toon Army currently rock bottom of the Premier League with two points after nine games. They recently lost at home to Brighton & Hove Albion without scoring and could be headed for relegation unless something changes.
Leicester aren’t in bad shape, however. The Foxes are 10th in the table with 12 points from eight games but boast two wins from their last three in the league. Claude Puel should be safe for the time being, but that doesn’t stop the Midlands club considering their options.
They face Arsenal on Monday and could come unstuck given the gulf in class between the two sides. Defeat to the Gunners would be Leicester’s second in a row and their fourth in their last six. The Sun have called Celtic ‘tough negotiators’, however, so it’s unlikely they’d budge on Rodgers’ £9m compensation request, especially given they don’t want to lose the 45-year-old just yet.