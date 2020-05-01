AC Milan want Lucas Torreira from Arsenal in exchange for Franck Kessie: report

AC Milan are willing to sanction the departure of Franck Kessie to Arsenal, provided Lucas Torreira moves in the opposite direction in a straight-swap deal, a report from MilanNews24 claims.
The Gunners are likely to strengthen their midfield department during the summer, particularly with Daniel Ceballos expected to return to Real Madrid once his loan stint concludes.
According to MilanNews24, the north London side have made contact with the Rossoneri regarding the availability of Kessie and they are willing to spend between £17.5m (€20m) and £22m (€25m) for his services.
However, the Rossoneri don’t seem keen on a straight-cash agreement and they have instead made the proposal to sign Torreira in exchange for the Ivory Coast international.
Torreira joined the Gunners from Sampdoria during the summer of 2018 following an impressive World Cup showing for Uruguay, who were eliminated at the quarter-final stage.
The 24-year-old has since impressed with his tenacity and workrate in the centre of the park but he has been overlooked for a starting role on a number of occasions under Mikel Arteta this year.
The Gunners turned down the option of selling Torreira during the previous summer transfer window and it will be interesting to see whether their stance chances with the Uruguayan open to a Serie A return.
Meanwhile, Kessie, 23, has been a long-term target for the Gunners and the Ivorian would offer them with better physical presence at the heart of the midfield alongside Granit Xhaka.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com