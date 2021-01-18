AC Milan join race for Barcelona’s Junior Firpo

AC Milan have become the latest club to show interest in Barcelona defender Junior Firpo, according to ESPN.

Firpo joined Barcelona in the summer transfer window of 2019 after two seasons in Real Betis’ first team. Since then, he has struggled to nail down a spot in the starting XI, finding himself stuck behind Jordi Alba in the pecking order.





It was hoped that the 24-year-old would be Alba’s long-term replacement, given that the former Valencia man is now in his 30s. However, this has not materialised, and he has since begun to seek a move away from the Camp Nou.

Now ESPN are reporting that Serie A table-toppers AC Milan could set him free from his time at Barcelona.

Stefano Pioli’s men have been flying this season. They currently sit at the top of the Italian league – level on points with rivals Inter Milan having played one game fewer. They are also seven points ahead of giants Juventus, who have won the last nine Serie A titles.

The Rossoneri have reportedly joined the race for Firpo, with the likes of West Ham United, Napoli and Granada also previously linked with the defender.

Despite their league position, it would perhaps be unwise for Firpo to make the move to the San Siro.

Milan already have one of the world’s best left-backs in Theo Hernandez. It would take something special to displace the Frenchman from the starting XI. As a result, Firpo could easily find himself in the exact same situation that he is currently in.

If the Spaniard wishes to get regular game time, then a move to West Ham seems more sensible. The Hammers have Arthur Masuaku and Aaron Cresswell competing for a left-back spot, although the latter has been utilised as a left centre-back this season in a back five.