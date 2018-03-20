Stan Collymore predicts Chelsea vs Tottenham FA Cup final

Popular football pundit Stan Collymore has predicted Chelsea to beat Tottenham Hotspur to win the FA Cup this season.
Spurs defeated Swansea City to book a place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup where they will face Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United at Wembley.
In the other semi-final Chelsea will take on Mark Hughes’s Southampton who defeated Wigan Athletic in the quarter finals.
The former Liverpool striker predicts that both the London clubs – Chelsea and Tottenham – will progress to the finals and that Antonio Conte’s side will come out on top.
Chelsea defeated Leicester City in the quarterfinals and the FA cup remains the only competition they have a realistic chance of winning after they were knocked out from the Champions League by Barcelona.
Both Spurs and Chelsea will focus on winning the FA Cup along with securing a top four position in the league.
Conte’s future has been speculated on in the media and Collymore says he would love to see the Italian winning the trophy and then leaving the club to join the Italian national team or rejoining Juventus.
Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to win his first trophy at Tottenham and he will be boosted if Harry Kane makes a return from injury before the semifinal.
“In Collymore’s crystal ball I’m seeing a Chelsea-Tottenham FA Cup final with the Blues coming out on top,” wrote Collymore for The Mirror.
“And when they do, I’d love to see Antonio Conte go and plonk the famous old trophy on Roman Abramovich’s desk and say, ‘This is a madhouse and you’re all a bunch of [expletive deleted]. So ciao bello, I’m off back to the Italian national team or Juventus’.”