Report: Tottenham Hotspur showing interest in Amadou Haidara

According to reports from The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are showing keen interest in signing Mali international Amadou Haidara in the summer transfer window.
The Red Bull Salzburg midfielder has impressed in the Europa League this season, and his performances have caught the attention of Spurs.
Haidara is only 20 but he has shown in the European competition this season that he has the ability and potential to develop into a top class player.
Usually preferring to play in central midfield, he has shown great versatility this season by playing at right-back against Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League.
The report claims that Spurs see him as a star in the marking and are considering making a move for the midfielder in the summer.
He is a very talented midfielder but obviously not the finished product yet. Mauricio Pochettino has shown great willingness in nurturing young talents which could be a motivating factor for the youngster to choose Spurs if an offer does arrive for him.
It is hard to see him breaking into the starting line up at Spurs, especially with so many top quality midfielders around, but he could be a good long term signing for the north London club.