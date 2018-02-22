Blog Columns Site News Newcastle fans react on Twitter to Jamaal Lascelles transfer speculation

22 February, 2018 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Site News

According to reports from the Evening Standard, Chelsea are keeping a close tab on Newcastle United skipper Jamaal Lascelles.

The 24-year-old has developed into a fantastic defender at Tyneside, and the Blues could make a move for him in the summer.

Lascelles is believed to be on a £50k-per-week wage structure, and the Blues could easily match that. In fact, they are looking to add more English players to their squad, and see the Newcastle defender as the perfect fit for the role.

The former Nottingham Forest defender could be seen as an ideal long term replacement of Gary Cahill who turns 33 in December.

Newcastle protected their key asset with a six-year deal in October, and therefore will command a huge transfer fee should Chelsea come calling in the summer.

Lascelles is reportedly a huge fan of Rafael Benitez, while Newcastle are in no rush to sell him. The Magpies are not encouraging any bids for the player at the moment, but Lascelles could be tempted by the prospect of playing Champions League football and earning better wages.

Newcastle fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction. Here are some of the selected tweets:

