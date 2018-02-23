Mauricio Pochettino showers praise on Tottenham midfielder Mousa Dembele

Mauricio Pochettino has showered heaps of praise on Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele.
The 30-year-old Spurs midfielder is enjoying a superb campaign and has produced some eye-catching performances.
Pochettino rates him highly and hailed him as a genius earlier this season. The Argentine says that Dembele is an “unbelievable” talent, and has put him next to legendary players like Ronaldinho and Maradona.
“Look what I don’t want to compare with another. I can only talk about him because I know very well him after nearly four years,” said Pochettino about Dembele, as quoted by Football London.
“And I told you and then some people use my word to describe him as a genius of the football. And for me he is this type of player, I think I told you in my book, I put him next to Ronaldinho, Maradona, Okocha – players that I was lucky to play with.
“I think for me is one of the unbelievable talents in the history of football. Of course always for him it was difficult to get fit, he always fits with his fitness. But now he is in an amazing moment and for me he deserves all the praises that people are giving him.”
Dembele has put in some strong performances in Spurs’s big games this season. He was terrific in Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Manchester United and in the 1-0 win against north London rivals Arsenal.
The 62-cap Belgian international was brilliant in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw away to Juventus in the Champions League. He made 100 passes during that match, with a staggering 95% accuracy.
Dembele has always been a skilful player but he was largely underrated for reasons unknown. It is good to see the charismatic Belgian is finally getting rave reviews from all corners this season.
Pochettino also deserves a lot of credit for getting the best out of Dembele. He has a contract at the club till 2019, and Spurs fans will be hoping that he stays around beyond that.