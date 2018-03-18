Mauricio Pochettino showers praise on Tottenham goalkeeper Michel Vorm

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has showered praise on goalkeeper Michel Vorm following his wonderful performance against Swansea on Saturday.
The 34-year-old goalkeeper kept a clean sheet as Spurs defeated Swansea 3-0 at the Liberty Stadium to book their place in the semifinals of the FA Cup.
Pochettino was very impressed with goalkeeper’s performance and told BBC Sport that Vorm is an unbelievable keeper.
“It was a great save from Michel Vorm [early in the second-half] which shows he is an unbelievable keeper,” the Argentine told BBC Sport.
Vorm joined Spurs in the summer of 2014 from Swansea City for a fee of around £3.5 million, according to reports from the Daily Star.
Hugo Lloris is the first choice keeper at Spurs and Vorm has mainly played as his understudy. However, the Dutchman has always delivered when called into action.
Vorm has a contract at the north London club till the end of the season which means he will be a free agent in the summer.
He has not been offered a new contract extension at the club and doubts remain over his long term future. However, Pochettino’s latest comments show that he rates him very highly and perhaps Spurs could hand him a new deal.