Mauricio Pochettino shares plan to cover Harry Kane’s absence

Ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s FA Cup clash against Swansea City, Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that losing Harry Kane at this stage of the season is a big blow.
The England national suffered an ankle injury during the first half of Spurs’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth last week.
The scan results revealed that he has damaged his ankle ligaments and will be out until next month. Kane has scored 35 goals for Spurs this season in all competitions, and Pochettino has admitted that it won’t be easy to replace him.
However, the Argentine demands a collective effort from the team, and says that he has five players who can play in Kane’s position.
Fernando Llorente, the back up striker, is obviously one of them, but Pochettino says that the likes of Dele Alli, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-Min can play the role as well.
“I think we have different players that can play in that position. Dele Alli, Lamela, Son, Llorente, Lucas Moura,” said Pochettino in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Football London.
“For me most important is how you are going to use the same in every single game, trying to defeat the different tactics that the opponent is going to use.
“But I think we have quality enough and different alternatives we can use. Now I need to be right, picking what is going to be the best for every single game when Harry is out.”
Son has already played as a forward this season, while Lucas has played upfront during his time at PSG. As far as Alli and Lamela are concerned, they can be used as false 9’s by Pochettino.
Apart from Llorente, the other players mentioned won’t be a like for like replacement, but they all are capable of adding different qualities to the side.