David Moyes impressed with Javier Hernandez’s recent form

West Ham boss David Moyes has said in his latest press conference that he is impressed with the recent form of his star striker Javier Hernandez.
The 29-year-old reinstated as a lone striker following Andy Carroll’s injury and he has repaid his manager’s faith by putting some strong performances in recent weeks.
The Mexican went through a tough phase from November to January where he failed to score in nine games, but he seems to be enjoying his game now.
Moyes says that Hernandez’s overall game has improved, and that he is doing a great job. He added that the former Manchester United striker was injured when he first came here and wasn’t in the best of conditions.
“I think he has got himself in really good condition, he is in a good place. Overall, his play has improved and we have as well where we are giving him a few more opportunities,” said Moyes, as quoted by Football London.
“Here will be times for him, times for not, but recently he has done a great job. He had to come through an injury when I first got here, he wasn’t in the best condition then but he has got himself into a much better condition now.”
Hernandez has scored three goals in his last five games, taking his goal tally to seven in the Premier League.
He has scored in back to back games against Brighton and Watford, and Moyes will be hoping for another strong performance from him when the Hammers face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.