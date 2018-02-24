Andy Couzens reacts to Leeds United win on Twitter

Leeds United earned their first win of 2018 after beating Brentford 1-0 in the Championship clash at Elland Road on Saturday.
The Whites ended their 10 game winless run, and it remains to be seen whether they can put together a strong run of form from now till the end of the season to boost their play-off chances.
Liam Cooper scored the only goal of the match when he headed the hosts into the lead from Ezgjan Alioski’s free-kick in the 31st minute.
Former Leeds player Andy Couzens took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction on the game. He notes that it wasn’t “the best game” but what matters most is that the team has managed to pick up three crucial points.
Not the best game today but the most important thing was to get 3 points and now only 5 points of 6th so next Friday is a massive game now #mot
Leeds managed 62% of ball possession, and registered 13 shots during the game, according to BBC Sport.