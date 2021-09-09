Youssef En-Nesyri allegedly wanted by Arteta as Aubameyang replacement

Arsenal are eyeing up a move to sign Sevilla hitman Youssef En-Nesyri according to an exclusive report from La Colina de Nervion.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is allegedly eyeing up potential replacements for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese hitman has been in poor form since signing a new deal with Arsenal last season. And it seems as though Arteta has his eye on someone who he thinks will actually be an upgrade on the 32-year-old.

Youssef En-Nesyri a transfer target for Arsenal

That’s according to La Colina de Nervion who claims that Arteta could soon make a move to sign the striker.

He is lively, quick and has great mobility and movement. The Sevilla ace is pretty good in the air as well. In short, he is a complete striker.

The Moroccan is a good finisher too. He scored 24 goals in 46 La Liga and Champions League games last season.

En-Nesyri has begun this season in fine form as well with two goals in three games to his name.

He has been described as an ‘amazing’ talent by football website The Sports Wave.

Sevilla value the Morocco international at around £40 million (La Razon). That’s a lot of money but considering his talent, it may well end up being money well spent for Arsenal.

The striker is just 24, so he has not even reached his prime yet.

En-Nesyri could become one of Europe’s elite strikers within the next two or three years. And if Arsenal were prepared to pay £50 million for Ben White, then they shouldn’t hesitate to splash out £40 million on the Sevilla hitman.

Read also: Former Tottenham player makes it clear who he wants to replace Arteta.

Stats obtained via Who Scored.