Darren Bent makes it very clear who should replace Arteta as Arsenal get Man City hammering

Darren Bent took to Twitter today as Arsenal got battered 5-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad.

The Gunners fan pleaded for Antonio Conte to be handed the reigns at the Emirates:

Antonio Conte please 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) August 28, 2021

Arsenal were so poor against City this afternoon. The defending was as shambolic as it was comical at times.

Mikel Arteta is under real pressure now.

The Spaniard has spent a lot of money at Arsenal this summer – more than any other Premier League manager.

Amazingly though, the Gunners look even worse than they did last season.

Darren Bent wants Conte to be appointed as Arsenal manager

There are calls for change from some sections of the Emirates faithful.

Many want Antonio Conte brought in to take over from Arteta. Darren Bent is clearly one of those.

Bent grew up as an Arsenal fan and was a ball-boy at Highbury. So he clearly is a very passionate Gunner.

These are sad, sad times for the Arsenal fans. What on earth has happened to this once great football club?

They are in sharp decline. And perhaps a change of manager is the only way to arrest this alarming slide.

Whether Conte would be interested in taking over at the Emirates, however, is another matter entirely.

Read also: Arsenal fans react to Aubameyang hat-trick.