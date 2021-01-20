UEFA announce Men’s Team of the Year 2020

The UEFA Men’s Team of the Year for 2020 has been revealed.

Unsurprisingly, treble winners Bayern Munich are the most represented side in the XI, boasting four. Premier League champions Liverpool were the only other side to own more than one player in the side.





Nine different nationalities were represented in the team, as well as five different leagues.

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) – The German was magnificent once again in between the sticks for Bayern, elevating his status into the conversation for the greatest goalkeepers of all-time.

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) – Despite having played in midfield for most of the year, Joshua Kimmich makes it in as a right-back. It’s his first appearance in the TOTY after a standout year, notably assisting Kingsley Coman’s winner in the Champions League final.

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) – From a player who makes his first appearance, to a man who makes his ninth. Ramos has been superb for Zinedine Zidane’s title-winning side, keeping 20 clean sheets in 2020, as well as scoring 11 goals for Los Blancos.

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – For the third year running, Virgil van Dijk makes it into the UEFA Team of the Year. He was excellent at the back as Liverpool finally got their hands on the Premier League title. His absence this season has been noticeable.

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) – The speedy Canadian makes his first appearance in the team, but it may not be his last. As a teenager, Davies was one of last season’s most successful breakthroughs, announcing himself as one of the world’s finest full-backs.

Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich/Liverpool) – The Spaniard was the beating heart of Hansi Flick’s sensational side, dictating and dominating games from start to finish. His time at Anfield has been affected by injuries, but he has still shown flashes of promise.

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – Man City’s standards may have taken a massive drop over the last 18 months, but De Bruyne is still performing to his best. The Belgian equalled the Premier League’s all-time assist record with 20 last term.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) – At 35 years of age, the Portuguese star still doesn’t look like slowing down. He bagged 44 goals in the calendar year, sealing his FIFTHEENTH appearance in the UEFA TOTY.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – It’s been a turbulent year for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, but he has still produced some exceptional stuff. Messi broke La Liga’s all-time assist record, recording 21 in the last campaign, as well as winning the Golden Boot with 25. The fact that this was seen as a below-par campaign for the Argentine says it all about the standards he’s set over the years.

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) – Rather astonishingly, this is only Neymar’s second appearance in the UEFA TOTY, with his first coming in 2015. The Brazilian was the standout for PSG as they won the domestic treble and reached the Champions League final.

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – Almost certain to have won the Ballon d’Or had it not been cancelled, Robert Lewandowski is awarded his spot in this team. Bundesliga top scorer, Champions League top scorer, DFP Pokal top scorer, winner of all three trophies – who can argue?