Tottenham have made Ugurcan Cakir their top goalkeeping target

Tottenham are keen on signing a goalkeeper this summer and they have been linked with quite a few players already.
The latest name linked with a move to Spurs is that of the Trabzonspor keeper Ugurcan Cakir (Fotomac via Sportwitness).
The 24-year-old has been in fantastic form for the Turkish outfit this season and he is on top of Mourinho’s list right now.
It will be interesting to see if the Portuguese can sign his top target in the coming months.
Cakir has been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea as well.
Spurs need to bring in a quality keeper this summer and they should look to move quickly in order to avoid competition.
With Lloris on the decline and Gazzaniga not good enough to start every week, a move for Cakir makes a lot of sense.
Cakir has a contract with Trabzonspor until 2024 and the Turkish club are under no pressure to sell. Spurs will have to agree to their demands if they want to sign the player.
It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a fee in the coming months.
A move to Spurs would be a step up for Cakir and it won’t be hard convincing him. The Londoners must look to find an agreement with his club now.