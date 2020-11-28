Tottenham fans react as Joe Rodon prepares to start against Chelsea

Joe Rodon is all set for his first Tottenham start at the weekend in the London derby against Chelsea.

Belgian defender Toby Alderwireld has been ruled out with a groin injury and the 23-year-old is expected to replace him in the starting lineup.





Although Davinson Sanchez has been at the club longer, the Colombian seems to have fallen out of favour with Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea have been in outstanding form in the last few weeks and it will be interesting to see how Rodon performs against their impressive attacking unit.

Tottenham signed the Welsh international this summer for a fee of £11 million from Swansea and the youngster is highly rated in England.

A debut against Chelsea in the London derby won’t be easy for him but the young defender has the talent to cope with the pressure and come out on top.

A win here could help either side climb to the top of the Premier League table and both teams will be desperate to pick up all three points here.

The likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son are in red hot form coming into this game and an organised defensive performance could make all the difference here.

Some of the Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 23-year-old starting in the London Derby and here is what they had to say.

Thank Jesus Sweet Christ that Sanchez won’t be playing — Mark Santon (@SantonMark) November 27, 2020

Get behind the boy. Come on Joe 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — Paul Gully Joseph (@GullyTHFC7) November 27, 2020

Absolutely huge call by Jose if true. I’d rather see Tanganga alongside Dier tbh — Hal (@HLDSpurs) November 27, 2020

100 times more confident than Sanchez starting.. knowing he will gift at least 2 goals — . (@ydumarr) November 27, 2020

Jose loves throwing players in at the deep end, I rate it 🤣 — Thomas 🇮🇪 (@RizzoTHFC) November 27, 2020