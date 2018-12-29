Timothy Weah would be a superb signing for Celtic

Celtic have been linked with the highly talented American attacker Timothy Weah.
It appears that the player has already made a secret trip to Glasgow to check out the club and PSG could sanction a loan deal for him.
Having Weah for the second half of the season would be a wise move from Rodgers. He needs some attacking depth and after the injury to Arzani, he needed to fill that gap.
Weah is a prodigious young talent who is expected to follow in the footsteps of his father George Weah.
As per the reports, the 18-year-old could sign for Celtic next week.
Weah can play as a wide forward and as a striker. He could be the partner Edouard needs right now. Also, he will be a great option off the bench when Rodgers needs to change games.
Celtic fans seem quite happy with the potential arrival of the attacker and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the issue.
Here are some of the reactions.
Welcome to the Celtic family timothy weah a legend is reborn welcome the weah family the legend is george weah xx
— johnpaul monaghan (@JohnJp1888) December 29, 2018
Fantastic news if he is half as good as his Da he will bang them in proud to be a Tim Molloy hh. PaddytheMaddy
— Patrick Molloy (@Patrick01837439) December 28, 2018
Would be great signings if we could get Timothy Weah and Vincent Janssen. Need a right back sorted though 🍀💚
— Stephen Hopkins (@Stephen_H_1995) December 28, 2018
Timothy Weah – ST/LW
Timothy Catasgne – RB
Vincent Janssen – ST
Che Adams – ST
Edson Alvarez – CB
Samir Memisevic – CB@CelticFC open the biscuit tin
— Andy (@AndyMcCallion88) December 27, 2018
@GeorgeWeahOff welcome to glasgow celtic timothy weah if you live in your father’s footsteps we’ll have a legend in the making there’s only one timothy weah HH Glasgow is green and white
— johnpaul monaghan (@JohnJp1888) December 29, 2018