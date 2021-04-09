Talented youngster set to reject Bayer Leverkusen in favour of Arsenal

Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun is set to sign a new contract at the Gunners, having reportedly rejected a deal from Bayer Leverkusen.

Balogun has been the subject of many reports over the past 12 months, with the English youngster’s contract set to expire in the summer.

The talented 19-year-old was linked with a move to Sheffield United last September, but the Blades signed Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster instead.

Balogun was then linked with a move to RB Leipzig back in January, with reports suggesting the player had signed an agreement in principle to join them.

However, those reports now look to be wide of the mark. According to Sky Sports, Balogun is close to signing a new long-term deal with Arsenal.

It is said that Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu have ‘convinced’ Balogun his future lies with Arsenal.

Fabrizio Romano has also revealed on Twitter that Balogun rejected an ‘important contract bid’ from Bayer Leverkusen to sign a new contract with Arsenal.

He also explained that RB Leipzig had never been in the race to sign Balogun and that his new deal with Arsenal will last until 2025.

Arsenal fans reaction

If the Balogun news is true I think it’s far more significant than people are making out. Everyone turned their back on him after thinking he was leaving but he’s a massive talent, could certainly be the answer to our CF problem in future years. — James. (@afcjxmes) April 9, 2021

Very good news if true, that boy could be special. — Not IJP honest (@RealIanPoulter) April 9, 2021

Arteta watched Lacazette last night and went straight home and offered Balogun £350,000 per week https://t.co/ZEKZOb69kS — Paddy (@PaddyArsenal) April 9, 2021

It’s huge news. He’s got so much potential and looks such a natural no.9. Future looks bright. — Kiko (@AfcKiko) April 9, 2021

Biggest news of the day, delighted Balogun is staying 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/q4rue6ditw — C (@AFC_Carys) April 9, 2021

SL View – Balogun staying is a big win for Arsenal

This news may not have short-term implications for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, but the long-term benefits could be huge.

Balogun has often been talked about as a future star, with the clubs following him a sign of his potential.

With Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang receiving a lot of criticism lately, there is no reason that players like Balogun and Gabriel Martinelli can not usurp them with time.

There are also many more exciting youngsters progressing from the youth system to the first-team.

Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson and Joel López Salguero have all worked themselves into the first-team picture recently.

Given time, Mikel Arteta could build an extremely exciting squad full of some of the best talents in England.

