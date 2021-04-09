Mikel Arteta provides injury update on Arsenal attacker Martin Odegaard

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that Martin Odegaard could be out for a game or two as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

The Norwegian sustained the setback on international duty last month, but he was deemed fit to play the 90 minutes against Liverpool last weekend.

He was not in the matchday squad for yesterday’s Europa League clash against Slavia Prague, and Arteta provided a concerning update after the game.

The 22-year-old was regarded doubtful as he was nursing a right knee injury, and he could now be sidelined for a couple of more matches.

“We don’t know, he wasn’t able to play today, and he will be out I think for the next game or two – but we don’t know yet,” Arteta told Arsenal.com.

Sportslens view:

The Real Madrid loanee has been a good signing for the Gunners, producing some quality performances over the past month.

The Norwegian’s clever range of passing has improved the chance creation rate for the Gunners, and they have looked a better outfit with him in the line-up.

The club face Sheffield United in the league this weekend before the crucial second leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Slavia.

They were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, but they should have comfortably won the game.

Arteta’s side had clear-cut chances through Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but they all missed the target.

They were eventually made to pay the price as Slavia scored in the last minute of stoppage time after Nicolas Pepe had opened the scoring in the 86th minute.

With the away goal conceded, they must score in the return leg, and the onus could be on getting Odegaard fit in time to face the Czech champions.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: ‘Not good enough’, ‘Poor’: Arsenal fans slam performance of 29-year-old vs Slavia Prague.