Sutton says Rodgers could quit Celtic in summer

Popular pundit Chris Sutton has claimed that Brendan Rodgers could quit Celtic at the end of this season.
The former Celtic star revealed that Rodgers’ European record is poor at the club and his recent comments about reaching another level is worrying.
Sutton believes that there is a fair chance the former Liverpool boss could leave this summer and it would be a major problem for Celtic.
They are already lacking in key areas of the squad and rebuilding with a new manager could be damaging next season.
He said: “I think [Rodgers has] got a massive problem in Europe now and I think a lot of Celtic fans have cottoned onto it. His European record isn’t very good at all. I’m worried about what he said, comments about reaching a certain level. If he does go, Celtic are in a mess in the summer… it’s going to be a massive problem. I think there’s a fair chance that he will be off in the summer.”
Rodgers recently urged the club to spend in the summer or they could be left behind in Europe. Celtic are currently struggling to compete with the likes of Valencia in the Europa League and they are in desperate need of investment.
It will be interesting to see if Celtic back the manager in the market at the end of this season.
The Scottish outfit announced healthy finances earlier this year and they are clearly in a position to improve their squad considerably.
Celtic must show their ambition if they want to hold on to a quality manager like Rodgers. The fans will certainly be worried about Sutton’s comments on the situation.