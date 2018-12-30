Steven Thompson slams Boyata’s display vs Rangers

Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson has reacted to Dedryck Boyata’s display yesterday.
The Belgian defender had an afternoon to forget against Rangers and he was clearly one of the worst players on the pitch.
Brendan Rodgers’ side crashed to a 1-0 defeat against their bitter rivals and the fans would have expected a lot more from key players like Boyata.
Thompson told BBC that Boyata’s performance was a nightmare. He also claimed that he hasn’t seen such a performance from a professional player in the past.
He said: “Once again it’s Boyata – it’s the stuff of nightmares from him. I’m not sure I’ve seen an afternoon like this from a professional footballer. It’s incredible to watch.”
Boyata struggled to cope with the pace and intensity of the game. He seemed clumsy and disinterested throughout the game.
Rangers certainly benefited from his sloppiness and it kept Celtic on the back foot for most of the game.
The defender will have to bounce back straight away and give a positive reaction in the next game. On form, he is a key player for Rodgers and he needs to rediscover his touch soon.